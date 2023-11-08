Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.

Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP24-081123 ISLAMABAD: November 08 - Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP22-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – Women visiting stall during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa. 
Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP23-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – Women visiting stall during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa. 
Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP24-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP25-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – Artist giving final touch to his painting during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa. 
Artists performing traditional dance during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa.
APP26-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – Artist busy in his work during “Folk Festival Lok Mela” at Lok Virsa. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services