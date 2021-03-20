Artists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum
APP34-200321 HYDERABAD: March 20  Artists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP34-200321

APP31-200321
HYDERABAD: March 20  Visitors viewing the paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP32-200321
HYDERABAD: March 20  Visitors taking selfie in front of paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP33-200321
HYDERABAD: March 20  Visitors viewing the displayed traditional dresses on stall during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR