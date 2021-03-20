Home Photos General Coverage Photos Artists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh MuseumPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosArtists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 7:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-200321 HYDERABAD: March 20 Artists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP34-200321APP31-200321HYDERABAD: March 20 Visitors viewing the paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP32-200321HYDERABAD: March 20 Visitors taking selfie in front of paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP33-200321HYDERABAD: March 20 Visitors viewing the displayed traditional dresses on stall during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSheikh Rashid in Qatar on two-day visit to attend Milipol exhibitionArtists performing traditional dance in event regarding Punjab Culture Day at AlhumraVisitors viewing an exhibition of portraits of senior women artists on the occasion of International Women’s Day