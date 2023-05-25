PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Artists performing on the stage in a drama titled “Baba gee te Me” by Slamat Production during Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra Thu, 25 May 2023, 10:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP82-250523 LAHORE: May 25 - Artists performing on the stage in a drama titled "Baba gee te Me" by Slamat Production during Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP/ MTF/ TZD/ABB APP82-250523 LAHORE: Sponsored Ad