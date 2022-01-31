Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Junnon by AKS Theatre during 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Junnon by AKS Theatre during 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra
APP82-310122 LAHORE: January 31 - Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Junnon by AKS Theatre during 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Junnon by AKS Theatre during 24th Alhamra Theatre Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra
LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled aur da aur by salamat production during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled aur da aur by salamat production during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore...

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dastaan Hazrat Insan by Ghayyur Theater and Arif Ameen Dramatic during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dastaan Hazrat Insan by Ghayyur Theater and Arif Ameen Dramatic during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival...

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts...

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari being received shield at 11th Photo Exhibition titled "Islamabad: Poem by Nature" organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photojournalist Association (Professional) held in collaboration with UAE Embassy at PNCA

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari being received shield at 11th Photo Exhibition titled “Islamabad: Poem by Nature” organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad...

TDC in collaboration with Islamabad Run with Us is organizing a Diabetes Awareness Run which is a great opportunity for you to come out and gather for a cause and to show support for those suffering from diabetes at National Press Club

TDC in collaboration with Islamabad Run with Us is organizing a Diabetes Awareness Run which is a great opportunity for you to come out...

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar is addressing to media about Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive and talent hunt program of...

Sabri sisters singing a Qawali during family festival tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad ali Jinnah celebrating his 145th birthday organized by district administration in collaboration with Pak Army at Rani Bagh

Sabri sisters singing a Qawali during family festival tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad ali Jinnah celebrating his 145th birthday organized by district administration in collaboration...

A girl enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani Bagh Park

A girl enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at...

Children enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani Bagh Park

Children enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani...

Children enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani Bagh Park

Children enjoying in fun land during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani...

An artisan demonstrating his skills on stall during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani Bagh Park

An artisan demonstrating his skills on stall during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad...

Girls visitors purchasing bangles from stall during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at Rani Bagh Park

Girls visitors purchasing bangles from stall during Hyderabad Family Festival 2021 organized by District Administration in collaboration with Pak Army 18 Division Hyderabad at...