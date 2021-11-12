PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra Fri, 12 Nov 2021, 9:50 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP69-121121 LAHORE: November 12 - Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP69-121121 LAHORE: APP70-121121 LAHORE: November 12 – Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari