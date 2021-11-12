Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra
APP69-121121 LAHORE: November 12 - Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP69-121121 LAHORE:
APP70-121121 LAHORE: November 12 – Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar addressing a press conference at Al-Hamra

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar addressing a press conference at Al-Hamra

Students participating in painting competition to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal in Al-Hamra

Students participating in painting competition to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal in Al-Hamra

People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan

People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan

Visitors taking interest in displayed calligraphy during exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council

Visitors taking interest in displayed calligraphy during exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council

Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night

Renowned Qawal performing on the stage during musical performance organized by Arts Council on late Saturday night

An art Students busy in painting during a painting competition organized by the arts council

An art Students busy in painting during a painting competition organized by the arts council

A group of artists and students performs during a ceremony in honor of famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA)

A group of artists and students performs during a ceremony in honor of famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at National Academy of...

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in the city of textile manufacturing hub

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in...

Singer Ghulam Abbas performing on Youm-e- Tajdeed-e-Wafa function organised by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan

Singer Ghulam Abbas performing on Youm-e- Tajdeed-e-Wafa function organised by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan

A student painting on canvas at Arts Council

A student painting on canvas at Arts Council

Director Arts Council Muhammad Zubair in a group photograph with position holder students of pencil sketch and paint competitions at the Arts Council

Director Arts Council Muhammad Zubair in a group photograph with position holder students of pencil sketch and paint competitions at the Arts Council

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir and to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, at Arts Council

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris of Indian...