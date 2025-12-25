Thursday, December 25, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureArtists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Artists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary in Al-Hamra.

APP65-251225 LAHORE: December 25 - Artists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary in Al-Hamra. APP/AHF/ABB
4
- Advertisement -
Artists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary in Al-Hamra.
APP65-251225
LAHORE: December 25 – 
Artists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary in Al-Hamra.
APP66-251225
LAHORE: December 25 – Artists performing on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary in Al-Hamra. APP/AHF/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan