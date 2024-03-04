Election day banner

– Artists performing on stage during Drama Theater Competition 2024 organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.

- Artists performing on stage during Drama Theater Competition 2024 organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.
APP36-040324 BAHAWALPUR: March 04 - Artists performing on stage during Drama Theater Competition 2024 organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.
- Artists performing on stage during Drama Theater Competition 2024 organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.
APP36-040324
BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – 
- Artists performing on stage during Drama Theater Competition 2024 organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.
APP37-040324
BAHAWALPUR: March 04 – A group photograph of the position holder artists of Drama Theater Competition 2024 with President Board of Management Punjab Arts Council Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Aslam Adeeb organized by Punjab Council of the Arts Council.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services