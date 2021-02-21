Home Photos Feature Photos Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021...PhotosFeature PhotosArtists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 9:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-219221 ISLAMABAD: February 21 Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP40-219221ISLAMABAD: February 21 Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP41-219221ISLAMABAD: February 21 An artist presenting folk song during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP39-219221ISLAMABAD: February 21 Artists performing folk dance during the Pakistan Mother Languages Literature festival 2021 at PANCA. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ People in queue to enter in the stadium to watch the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -20-21 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA and Munawar Hassan Chairperson Indus Cultural Forum presenting lifetime achievement award to Dr. Fehmida Hussain during the Pakistan Mother...A view of thick smog that engulfs whole the cityA beautiful pair of birds ‘ Black Bulbul’ drinking water from the stream in Margala Hills National Park