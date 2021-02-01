Home Photos Feature Photos Artisans doing “Kashi Kari”, a unique form of work still prevailing in... PhotosFeature Photos Artisans doing “Kashi Kari”, a unique form of work still prevailing in 5000 years old city Multan, at Sunehry Masjid. The historic Sunehry Masjid underwent renovation work. The Masjid is located Hassan Parwana colony Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 10:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-010221 MULTAN: February 01- Artisans doing "Kashi Kari", a unique form of work still prevailing in 5000 years old city Multan, at Sunehry Masjid. The historic Sunehry Masjid underwent renovation work. The Masjid is located Hassan Parwana colony. APP photo by Tanvir Bukhari ALSO READ School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic