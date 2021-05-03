Home Photos General Coverage Photos Army troop patrolling at Shaheen Complex road to observe new restrictions announced... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Army troop patrolling at Shaheen Complex road to observe new restrictions announced by government to help control the spread of the coronavirus Tue, 4 May 2021, 12:09 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-030521 KARACHI: May 03 Army troop patrolling at Shaheen Complex road to observe new restrictions announced by government to help control the spread of the coronavirus. APP Photo by M saeed Qureshi ALSO READ A deserted view of bazar during weekly lockdown on Saturday and Sunday as safety measures to prevent coronavirus RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Shifting Kashmiri prisoners to Coronovirus-hit Haryana state an inhuman act: Naqash A deserted view of bazar during weekly lockdown on Saturday and Sunday as safety measures to prevent coronavirus President for strict adherence to COVID SOPs as situation turns worrisome