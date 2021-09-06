PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Army honor guards pay tribute to the national heroes of the 1995 war with India on the Defense Day of Pakistan ceremonies at the monument of the martyrs in the city Mon, 6 Sep 2021, 8:53 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP12-060921LAHORE: September 06 .Army honor guards pay tribute to the national heroes of the 1995 war with India on the Defense Day of Pakistan ceremonies at the monument of the martyrs in the city . APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP013-060921LAHORE: September 06- Army officers laying a wreath on a war-memorial to pay tribute to the national heroes during a ceremony on Pakistan Defense Day, Pakistan celebrate its Defense Day onSeptember 06,1965 war when India launched her forces and declared war with Pakistan without warning .APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari