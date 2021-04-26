Home Photos General Coverage Photos Army convoy personnel patrolling at the mall road to implement the corona... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Army convoy personnel patrolling at the mall road to implement the corona virus SOPs Mon, 26 Apr 2021, 10:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-260421 LAHORE: April 26 Army convoy personnel patrolling at the mall road to implement the corona virus SOPs. APP photo by Rana Imran APP60-260421 ALSO READ President expresses concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR China willing to help India fight resurgence of COVID-19: Wang Wenbin A large number of people throng at Resham Bazaar for Eid shopping ahead of Eidul fitr District administration busy in sealing shops for not following COVID-19 SOP’s