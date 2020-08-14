PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ANKARA: August 14 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi unfurling Pakistan Flag at a ceremony to mark Independence Day of Pakistan. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-14 ANKARA: August 14 - Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi unfurling Pakistan Flag at a ceremony to mark Independence Day of Pakistan. APP APP14-14 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 14 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in a group photo with writers, columnists, artists & Journalists on the occasion of a ceremony held in recognition of their services in PID. APP