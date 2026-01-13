Wednesday, January 14, 2026
An overloaded loader rickshaw carrying husk moves along CMC Road, with passengers sitting on top of the load in a dangerous manner, posing a risk of mishap.

LARKANA: January 13 – An overloaded loader rickshaw carrying husk moves along CMC Road, with passengers sitting on top of the load in a dangerous manner, posing a risk of mishap.
LARKANA: January 13 –
