An out-of-order tractor trolley loaded with wheat chaff at Sargodha Road near Motorway creating traffic problems in smooth flow of traffic
APP25-160221 FAISALABAD: February 16 - An out-of-order tractor trolley loaded with wheat chaff at Sargodha Road near Motorway creating traffic problems in smooth flow of traffic. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  A view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed due to heavy fog in city during morning time

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR