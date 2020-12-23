Home Photos Feature Photos An old man carrying a heavy load of collected dry tree branches... PhotosFeature Photos An old man carrying a heavy load of collected dry tree branches on the way back after collecting from roadside greenbelts Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 5:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-231220 ISLAMABAD: December 23 - An old man carrying a heavy load of collected dry tree branches on the way back after collecting from roadside greenbelts. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP10-231220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: November 11 – A women collecting dry tree branches for domestic use. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas HYDERABAD: September 23 Villager women on the way back after collecting dry tree branches for domestic use at Husenabad area. APP photo by... HYDERABAD: July 24 Gypsies youngsters preparing traditional baskets with dry tree branches at their roadside setup. APP photo by Akram Ali