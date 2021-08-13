PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country Fri, 13 Aug 2021, 11:10 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP91-130821 KARACHI: August 13 - An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP91-130821 APP92-130821KARACHI: August 13 – An illuminated view of the State Bank of Pakistan building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP93-130821KARACHI: August 13 – An illuminated view of the HBL building in city decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi