An illuminated view of St. John's Church decorated with colourful lights in preparation for Christmas celebrations Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 9:35 PM APP43-161220 PESHAWAR: December 16 An illuminated view of St. John's Church decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum A young girl capture photograph of Christmas Tree with cell phone at St. John's Church decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations A view of newly constructed Firdous Market Underpass decorated with colourful lights on final stages of completion SARGODHA: November 09 An attractive view of decorated canal with colourful lights at Jhang Moor. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood