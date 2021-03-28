Home Photos Feature Photos An illuminated view of Sarfraz Masjid at Sarfraz Colony decorated with colourful... PhotosFeature Photos An illuminated view of Sarfraz Masjid at Sarfraz Colony decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-280321 HYDERABAD: March 28 An illuminated view of Sarfraz Masjid at Sarfraz Colony decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP photo by Akram Ali APP11-280321 ALSO READ An illuminated view of Noor Masjid at Goods Naka decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of Noor Masjid at Goods Naka decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat An illuminated view of Haji Baba Hayat Jamia Masjid at Pathan Colony decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Mustafa Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan