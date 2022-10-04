PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W.W) across the country Tue, 4 Oct 2022, 4:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP18-041022 HYDERABAD: October 04 – An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W.W) across the country. APP APP18-041022 HYDERABAD