An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W.W) across the country

APP18-041022 HYDERABAD: October 04 – An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W.W) across the country. APP
APP18-041022 HYDERABAD

An illuminated view of a mosques decorated with colorful lights on Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Provincial Capital

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German unity day

An illuminated view of Badshahi Masjid Decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

An illuminated view of mosque minaret decorated with colorful lights at Chowk Nunariyan as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) across the country

An illuminated view Jamia Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

People buy celebration stuff for celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Gambat Road

Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry distributing certificates to the participants of the exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDCAdvisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry distributing certificates to the participants of the exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC

Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports Aoun Chaudhry addressing the closing ceremony of two-days conference and photography exhibition to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC

Mr. Awn Chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports addresses at a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Female visitors and taking keen interest in a beautiful Photo during two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Mr Awn chaudhry Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports cutting ribbon to kickoff a two-day conference and photography exhibition on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” to celebrate World Tourism Day organized by PTDC at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki join traditional sword dance at a Cultural Show to celebrate 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia

