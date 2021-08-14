An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly building decorated with colorful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country

An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly building decorated with colorful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country
APP63-140821 LAHORE: August 14  An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly building decorated with colorful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP63-140821

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR