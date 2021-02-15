An illuminated view of Noor Mahal decorated with colorful lights. It was built in 1872 like an Italian chateau on neoclassical lines, at a time when modernism had set in. It belonged to the Nawabs of Bahawalpur princely state, during British Raj
APP59-150221 BAHAWALPUR: February 15 - An illuminated view of Noor Mahal decorated with colorful lights. It was built in 1872 like an Italian chateau on neoclassical lines, at a time when modernism had set in. It belonged to the Nawabs of Bahawalpur princely state, during British Raj. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR