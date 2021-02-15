Home Photos Feature Photos An illuminated view of Noor Mahal decorated with colorful lights. It was...PhotosFeature PhotosAn illuminated view of Noor Mahal decorated with colorful lights. It was built in 1872 like an Italian chateau on neoclassical lines, at a time when modernism had set in. It belonged to the Nawabs of Bahawalpur princely state, during British Raj Mon, 15 Feb 2021, 9:51 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-150221 BAHAWALPUR: February 15 - An illuminated view of Noor Mahal decorated with colorful lights. It was built in 1872 like an Italian chateau on neoclassical lines, at a time when modernism had set in. It belonged to the Nawabs of Bahawalpur princely state, during British Raj. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORKARACHI: October 29 – An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Registry Building decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi...LAHORE: October 29 – An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Babul Islam decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo...LAHORE: October 29 – People decorating street with colorful lights in connection with Eid-Milad un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Ashraf Ch