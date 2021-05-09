Home Photos General Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Qadr on 27th day of Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak Sun, 9 May 2021, 5:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-090521 LAHORE: May 09 - An illuminated view of Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Qadr on 27th day of Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP07-090521 ALSO READ Faithful to celebrate Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power ) tomorrow night RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of Madina Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Qadar on 27th day of Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak Faithful to celebrate Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power ) tomorrow night Paid Advertisements