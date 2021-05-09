An illuminated view of Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Qadr on 27th day of Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP07-090521 LAHORE: May 09 - An illuminated view of Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Qadr on 27th day of Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP07-090521

ALSO READ  Faithful to celebrate Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power ) tomorrow night

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR