An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital

An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital
APP43-061022 KARACHI: October 06 –An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital. APP
An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital
APP43-061022 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

An illuminated view of Aram Bagh Mosque decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital

An illuminated view of Aram Bagh Mosque decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital

An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

An illuminated view of Hamid Shah Mosque decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

An illuminated view of a building decorated with colorful lights at Sumanabad in connection with upcoming Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) celebration

An illuminated view of a building decorated with colorful lights at Sumanabad in connection with upcoming Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) celebration

Hundreds of devotees from all over the country light earthen oil tlamps and candles to pay homage to the saint at the Sufi Mian Mir Shrine during the 399th Urs celebration of Sufi saint Mian Mir. in Provincial Capital

Hundreds of devotees from all over the country light earthen oil tlamps and candles to pay homage to the saint at the Sufi Mian...

An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W.W) across the country

An illuminated view of resident building decorated with colorful lights at Dr. Ziauddin Road as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un...

An illuminated view of Badshahi Masjid Decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

An illuminated view of Badshahi Masjid Decorated with colorful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

An illuminated view of mosque minaret decorated with colorful lights at Chowk Nunariyan as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) across the country

An illuminated view of mosque minaret decorated with colorful lights at Chowk Nunariyan as the people starts preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi...

A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club.

A painter painting the face of a girl with national flag during 75th Independence Day celebration outside at Press Club.

The students are presenting a tableau based on the national song in the celebration of Independence Day

The students are presenting a tableau based on the national song in the celebration of Independence Day

Director Sargodha Arts council Mughees Bin azize leading azadi walk during celebration of Independence Day at Arts council

Director Sargodha Arts council Mughees Bin azize leading azadi walk during celebration of Independence Day at Arts council

NA Convention unanimously passed a resolution on Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf addresses National Minority Convention in connection of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of First Constituent Assembly in Parliament House