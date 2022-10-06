PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 10:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP43-061022 KARACHI: October 06 –An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Khuwaja Ghareeb Nawaz at Karachi Cant. Station decorated with beautiful lights in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in the provincial capital. APP APP43-061022 KARACHI