An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colourful lights at Latifabad in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

APP30-171021 HYDERABAD: October 17 – An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colourful lights at Latifabad in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP30-171021 HYDERABAD

A view of decorated shrine of Peer Bagdad Shareef related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in the city at Pholarwan

A view of displayed banners at Bara Bzaar related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

A vendor displaying decorative items for sell in the city in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

An illuminated view of Town Hall building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of State Bank building decorated with colorful lights at Thandi Sarak as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

An illuminated view of buildings decorated with colorful lights at Ravi Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

People preparing the models at Shama Road as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

A vendor displaying badges to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road

A vendor displaying banners ,badges and other items for sell on road side inconnection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

People busy in buying different items related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in the city

An illuminated view of Jam-e-Masjid decorated with colorful lights at Shadman area of the city as the nation starts preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in befitting manners

