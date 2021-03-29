Home Photos General Coverage Photos An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 9:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-290321 SIALKOT: March 29 - An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP60-290321 ALSO READ A person offering Fateha on their relatives grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Tando Yosuf Graveyard RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat