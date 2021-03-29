An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat
APP60-290321 SIALKOT: March 29 - An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Munir Butt
APP60-290321

ALSO READ  A person offering Fateha on their relatives grave in connection with Shab-e-Barat at Tando Yosuf Graveyard

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR