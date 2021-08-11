PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a park decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners Wed, 11 Aug 2021, 10:15 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP99-110821 QUETTA: August 11 An illuminated view of a park decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP99-110821 APP100-110821QUETTA: August 11 An illuminated view of a building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer