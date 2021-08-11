An illuminated view of a park decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

An illuminated view of a park decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners
APP99-110821 QUETTA: August 11  An illuminated view of a park decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP99-110821

APP100-110821
QUETTA: August 11  An illuminated view of a building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Representatives and activists of Presbyterian Ecumenical, Interfaith Peace & Harmony Commission holding a rally to mark the Minorities Day at Grater Iqbal Park

Representatives and activists of Presbyterian Ecumenical, Interfaith Peace & Harmony Commission holding a rally to mark the Minorities Day at Grater Iqbal Park

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din briefing the media persons for the security plan during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram in DC Complex

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din briefing the media persons for the security plan during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram in...

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Optometry Labs in University of Faisalabad

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid unveiling the plaque to inaugurate Optometry Labs in University of Faisalabad

Balochistan Secretary for Population Zafar Buledi addressing during a ceremony of Women Mushaira Programme at a girls college

Balochistan Secretary for Population Zafar Buledi addressing during a ceremony of Women Mushaira Programme at a girls college

WAPDA staffers repairing the power transformer on installed on electric pole during maintenance work

WAPDA staffers repairing the power transformer on installed on electric pole during maintenance work

A tailor preparing and stitching Alam at his workplace during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A tailor preparing and stitching Alam at his workplace during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A vendor displaying Muharram related stuff outside Jafri Imambargah during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A vendor displaying Muharram related stuff outside Jafri Imambargah during Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting...

A vendor displaying useful different scrap items to attract the customers at his roadside setup

A vendor displaying useful different scrap items to attract the customers at his roadside setup

People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor displaying Muharram related stuff to be used during the processions of Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A vendor displaying Muharram related stuff to be used during the processions of Holy Month of Muharramul Harram

A female selecting & purchasing national flag displayed by a vendor at his roadside stall as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A female selecting & purchasing national flag displayed by a vendor at his roadside stall as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day...