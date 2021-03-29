Home Photos General Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 8:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-290321 LAHORE: March 29 - An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP54-290321 ALSO READ An illuminated view of Haji Baba Hayat Jamia Masjid at Pathan Colony decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat Women reciting Quranic verses besides their love ones graves at Tariq Road graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat A women purchasing traditional food items in connection with Shab-e-Barat from a shopkeeper