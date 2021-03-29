An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat
APP54-290321 LAHORE: March 29 - An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP54-290321

ALSO READ  An illuminated view of Haji Baba Hayat Jamia Masjid at Pathan Colony decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR