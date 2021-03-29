An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat
APP55-290321 QUETTA: March 29 - An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP55-290321

APP56-290321
QUETTA: March 29 – An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat. APP Photo by Mohsin Naseer
ALSO READ  An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR