APP95-130821 SIALKOT: August 13 - An illuminated view of a Clock Tower Cantonment decorated with colorful lights going to celebrate Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP95-130821
SIALKOT: August 13 – . APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP96-130821
SIALKOT: August 13 – An illuminated view of NBP Head Quarters building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP97-130821
SIALKOT: August 13 – An illuminated view of Clock Tower Kutchery chowk decorated with colorful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country

An illuminated view of Shahbaz building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day

Rangers Police and other security officials conducting flag march to maintain law and order in the city during holy month of Muharram ul Harram and Independence Day

People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a vendor as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor attracts the customers as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners

An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly new building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners

An illuminated view of a State Bank building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners

An eye catching view of Supreme Court building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An eye catching view of Presidency and Parliament House building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An eye catching view of lighting at Prime Minister Secretariat on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An attractive view of lighting at ZTB area on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

