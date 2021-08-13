PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a Clock Tower Cantonment decorated with colorful lights going to celebrate Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor Fri, 13 Aug 2021, 11:11 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP95-130821 SIALKOT: August 13 - An illuminated view of a Clock Tower Cantonment decorated with colorful lights going to celebrate Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP95-130821SIALKOT: August 13 – . APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP96-130821SIALKOT: August 13 – An illuminated view of NBP Head Quarters building decorated with colorful lights as the nation is going to celebrate 75th Independence Day with fully enthusiasm and fervor across the country. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP97-130821SIALKOT: August 13 – An illuminated view of Clock Tower Kutchery chowk decorated with colorful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt