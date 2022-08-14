An eye catching view of fireworks on the eve of celebrating the 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan in front of Parliament House

APP70-130822 ISLAMABAD: August 13 – An eye catching view of fireworks on the eve of celebrating the 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan in front of Parliament House. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP71-130822 ISLAMABAD: August 13 – An eye catching view of fireworks on the eve of celebrating the 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan in front of Parliament House. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP72-130822 ISLAMABAD: August 13 – An eye catching view of fireworks on the eve of celebrating the 75th Independence Day Anniversary of Pakistan in front of Parliament House. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh

Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with clourful lights on the eve of Golden Jubilee Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan

Karachi Port Trust ( KPT) building beautifully illuminated on the eve of 75th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan

Students in national flag theme dresses participate in an event regarding 75th Independence Day celebration in a local school.

President Chamber of Commerce Mian Imran Akbar cutting cake along with Executive Body Members in connection with 75th Independence Day at SCCI.

Kachhari Chowk has been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the 75th Independence Day

Student delivers her speech during function at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Govt Girls Degree College in connection with the upcoming 75th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations.

A family purchasing National Flag on roadside stall in preparations of 75th Independence Day

An illuminate view of the roads decorated with green and white Lights on Diamond Jubilee for upcoming 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at Provincial capital

75th Independence Day: PIA announces 14% discount on domestic flights

Female vendor selling national flags, badges and other related merchandise in connection with the 75th Independence Day at Murree Road.

An illuminate view of the museum decorated with green and white Lights on Diamond Jubilee for upcoming 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 in Provincial capital.

An artisan is making a design of Pakistan's national flag using bamboo sticks in connection with 75th Independence Day at his work place

