Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly worker preparing clay-made utensils at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos An elderly worker preparing clay-made utensils at his workplace Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-240421 LAHORE: April 24 - An elderly worker preparing clay-made utensils at his workplace. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly worker preparing agricultural tools at his workplace A vendor repairing the copper utensils for customers at his shop in a local market