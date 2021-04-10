Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-100421 LAHORE: April 10 An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Chungi No 07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women police official on their way on motorbike at I. I. Chudrigar Road in Provincial Capital A view of damages on the spot after explosion near Meteorology Department, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Provincial Capital A tri-cycle rickshaw driver on the way while cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital