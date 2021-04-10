An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital
APP44-100421 LAHORE: April 10  An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Rana Imran

