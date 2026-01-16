Saturday, January 17, 2026
An elderly vendor sells peanuts and dry fruits on the roadside to attract passersby and earn a living in the local market

An elderly vendor sells peanuts and dry fruits on the roadside to attract passersby and earn a living in the local market
APP08-160126 LAHORE: January 16 - An elderly vendor sells peanuts and dry fruits on the roadside to attract passersby and earn a living in the local market. APP/AHF/MAF/FHA/SSH
An elderly vendor sells peanuts and dry fruits on the roadside to attract passersby and earn a living in the local market
APP08-160126
LAHORE
