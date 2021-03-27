Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk area Sat, 27 Mar 2021, 5:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-270321 PESHAWAR: March 27 An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP20-270321 ALSO READ An elderly vendor baking breads outside his hotel at Old Bus Stand RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly vendor baking breads outside his hotel at Old Bus Stand An elderly vendor selling shopping bags at weekly Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk for livelihood at Masoom Shah Road