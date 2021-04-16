An elderly vendor displaying a wooden stand for Holy Quran to attract the customers outside Sunehri Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP21-160521 PESHAWAR: April 16 - An elderly vendor displaying a wooden stand for Holy Quran to attract the customers outside Sunehri Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  A large number of people offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR