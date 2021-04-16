Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor displaying a wooden stand for Holy Quran to attract... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly vendor displaying a wooden stand for Holy Quran to attract the customers outside Sunehri Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 10:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-160521 PESHAWAR: April 16 - An elderly vendor displaying a wooden stand for Holy Quran to attract the customers outside Sunehri Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A large number of people offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak