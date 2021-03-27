Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor baking breads outside his hotel at Old Bus Stand PhotosFeature Photos An elderly vendor baking breads outside his hotel at Old Bus Stand Sat, 27 Mar 2021, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-270321 LARKANA: March 27 - An elderly vendor baking breads outside his hotel at Old Bus Stand. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP13-270321 ALSO READ An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at Fawara Chowk area An elderly vendor selling shopping bags at weekly Sunday Bazaar in Federal Capital A woman baking bread (roti) in traditional oven (tandoor) at Jail Road as world celebrates International Women Day