More

Social Media

Social Media

An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

APP25-080326 RAWALPINDI

An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr
An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr
APP23-080326
RAWALPINDI
An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr
APP24-080326
RAWALPINDI An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

APP25-080326
RAWALPINDI

An elderly tailor stitching clothes at his shop ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr
APP26-080326
RAWALPINDI 
What to read next...