Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water bottles after filling from... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water bottles after filling from water pumps installed at Rakh Branch Canal to supply it to various houses Mon, 30 Nov 2020, 4:36 PM APP03-301120 FAISALABAD: November 30 - An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water bottles after filling from water pumps installed at Rakh Branch Canal to supply it to various houses. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas