Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person enjoying nap under the shadow of a tree during... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly person enjoying nap under the shadow of a tree during hot weather in the city Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 5:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-090421 MULTAN: April 09 An elderly person enjoying nap under the shadow of a tree during hot weather in the city. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP09-090421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People bathing in the Phulile Canal to get relief from hot weather in the city An elderly person enjoying bathing under the hand pump to get relief from hot weather in the city HYDERABAD: August 06 People purchasing ice from vendor during hot weather. APP photo by Farhan Khan