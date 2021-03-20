Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person busy in plucking kachnar from treePhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly person busy in plucking kachnar from tree Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 8:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-200321 ISLAMABAD: March 20 An elderly person busy in plucking kachnar from tree. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP41-200321ALSO READ An elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly person busy in cutting wood into pieces for sell at his warehouseAn elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodAn elderly street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road