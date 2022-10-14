PhotosPhoto Feature An elderly man on the way carrying a wooden crate box and a bundle of tree branches to be used as fuel for cooking and heating purposes because he can not afford the price of gas at Karal Chowk in twin cities Fri, 14 Oct 2022, 5:56 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP09-141022 RAWALPINDI: October 14- An elderly man on the way carrying a wooden crate box and a bundle of tree branches to be used as fuel for cooking and heating purposes because he can not afford the price of gas at Karal Chowk in twin cities. APP/ADZ/ZID/SSH APP09-141022 RAWALPINDI