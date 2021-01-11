Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside PhotosFeature Photos An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 11:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-110121 MULTAN: January 11 - An elderly lady vendor selling face mask while sitting at a roadside. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP43-110121 ALSO READ Vendors selling out Mustard at his road side setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor on his way to sell used oil cans to earn for livelihood Vendors selling out Mustard at his road side setup A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at his road side stup