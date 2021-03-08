Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly lady selling grams for livelihood at her setup as world...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly lady selling grams for livelihood at her setup as world celebrates International Women Day Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 11:17 PM10Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-080321 MULTAN: March 08 - An elderly lady selling grams for livelihood at her setup as world celebrates International Women Day. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariALSO READ A large number of women participating in walk to mark the International Women DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople participating in rally to mark the International Women Day at Adalat Road arranged by Red Workers Friend Progressive Youth AllianceA large number of women participating in walk to mark the International Women DayA woman vendor busy in displaying fresh vegetable at Vegetable Market as world celebrates International Women’s Day