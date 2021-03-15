Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly female vendor preparing tea for customer at her roadside stallPhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly female vendor preparing tea for customer at her roadside stall Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 10:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-150321 MULTAN: March 15 - An elderly female vendor preparing tea for customer at her roadside stall. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors preparing tea for customers in their shopVisitors selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on a stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalStudents selecting books from stall at Jinnah Bagh