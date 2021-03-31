Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virus at Akbar Chowk Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-310321 FAISALABAD: March 31 - An elderly female vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virus at Akbar Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP16-310321 ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying pomegranate juices to attract the customers near Dolat Gate Chowk A vendor displaying fresh vegetable to attract the customers at Old Bus Stand Road A street vendor on the way with his bicycle loaded with seasonal plants to attract the customers at Sambrial