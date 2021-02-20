Home Photos Feature Photos An elder person on his way while carrying wooden boxes on his...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elder person on his way while carrying wooden boxes on his head at Vegetable Market Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 11:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-200221 MULTAN: February 20 - An elder person on his way while carrying wooden boxes on his head at Vegetable Market. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Ggypsys searching for useable onions from the trash at vegetable marketRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGgypsys searching for useable onions from the trash at vegetable marketGgypsy children searching for useable onions from the trash at vegetable marketLabourers loading onions filled bags to a delivery truck at Vegetable Market