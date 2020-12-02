Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset through seashore over the skies of the... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset through seashore over the skies of the city Wed, 2 Dec 2020, 7:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-021220 KARACHI: December 02 - An attractive view of sunset through seashore over the skies of the city. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP42-021220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters enjoying on jumping jack An attractive and eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city An eye-catching view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar