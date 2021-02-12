Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 6:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-120221 MULTAN: February 12 - An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP23-120221 ALSO READ An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital An attractive view of clouds during sunset in the federal capital