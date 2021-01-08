Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunset in the Provincial Capital City PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunset in the Provincial Capital City Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 6:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-080121 KARACHI: January 08 An attractive view of sunset in the Provincial Capital City. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP32-080121 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal... An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain after snow fall in the city